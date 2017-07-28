Now Playing
Posted: July 28, 2017

Justin Bieber Crash Victim Says He Appreciates Compassion JB Showed

By Estee

Power 953 News

The photographer Justin Bieber hit with his truck the other night made a  video from the hospital, where he was about to get X-rays.  And he seemed cool with Justin.

He said, “He got out, he was compassionate, he’s a good kid, accidents happen.  Hopefully everything works out here.”

But he added, “I think the truck was a little bit too big for him ’cause there’s no way he could see over the front.”


