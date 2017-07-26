Now Playing
Posted: July 26, 2017

Justin Bieber Denies Rumors He’s quitting Tour To Start A Church

By Estee

Power 953 News

Some reports out of Australia yesterday claimed that Justin Bieber was quitting his tour early because he wanted to devote his time to STARTING HIS OWN CHURCH.

Justin is a Christian, and he’s talked about how his faith keeps him grounded, but don’t expect him to launch the ‘Justin’s Purpose Church’ anytime soon.

The paparazzi asked him about it, and he  denied it.

 

 


