Justin Bieber hit a photographer with his truck last night and put the guy in the hospital.
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Justin was leaving a church event in Beverly Hills when the paparazzi blocked his path, and he accidentally hit one of them
while gunning his engine.
The good news is, the 57-year-old photographer is going to be okay. It’s not clear yet how badly he was hurt, but we do know
that his injuries weren’t life threatening.
Bieber got out of his truck and stayed with the guy for about 10 minutes until the paramedics got there and took him to the
hospital. The cops questioned Justin but let him leave the scene, and didn’t issue him a citation.
