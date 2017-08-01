Now Playing
Posted: August 01, 2017

Justin Bieber Looks For Guidance, Reaches Out to Father

By Estee

Power 953 News

Justin Bieber reached out to his real father for some QT time. After all he’s been going through with his tour cancellation,  accident with photographer — he just needs his daddy and little bro.

Jeremy flew to L.A. from Ontario, Canada over the weekend with Justin’s younger brother, Jaxon.

His father is the one Justin turned to when he wanted to discuss ending the tour.

Our sources say Justin’s had little, if any, relationship with Jeremy all year. It appears the last time they were together was around Christmastime. We’re told Jeremy’s here now because he just wanted to reconnect and hang with his kid.


