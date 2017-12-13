Sign in with your existing account
Posted: December 13, 2017
Justin Bieber is Not Welcome at Selena Gomez’s Home for the Holidays?
By
Estee
Power 953 News
A lot of people are unhappy that Selena Gomez took Justin Bieber back. And that includes Selena’s family.
A so-called “insider” says, “Selena’s family is still not happy about her seeing Justin. Selena doesn’t bring Justin to any
family events. She is spending Christmas with her family. As of now, Justin is not invited.”
Not surprisingly, Justin’s parents are OVERJOYED that they’re back together. Another source says, quote, “His parents love
Selena. They want him to date someone and think she is very sweet and a good girl.”
