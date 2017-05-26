Now Playing
Posted: May 26, 2017

Justin Bieber Remixes Kendrick Lamar ‘Humble’

Justin Bieber Remixes Kendrick Lamar ‘Humble’
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Musician Justin Bieber performs onstage during Z100's Jingle Ball 2016 at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2016 in New York, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for iHeart)
Justin Bieber Remixes Kendrick Lamar ‘Humble’

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Justin Bieber put his own spin on Kendrick Lamar hit song ‘Humble’ while he was at a club in New York the other day.

Bieber surprised fans and played them a remix that he did to Kendrick Lamar ‘Humble’ . In the song Bieber said “I don’t boast about numbers but Imma keep it 100”

Check out the video below:


