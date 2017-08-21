Justin Bieber Unfollows Flody Mayweather on Instagram

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Justin Bieber is distancing himself from the heavy weight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Bieber recently unfollowed Mayweather on Instagram. Floyd wasn’t too happy and called the singer a traitor and many other things.

According to TMZ, Biebers Hills Church advised him to distance himself from bad influences and apparently Floyd was the bad apple that had to go.

A source close to Bieber camp said:

” Justin didn’t want a clean break from Floyd, he just wanted to “reset boundaries” … walling himself off from things like Floyd’s obsession with strip clubs.”

“Justin unfollowed Floyd on Instagram as part of the resetting of boundaries, and our sources say Floyd went “insane, nuclear.” He lashed out at Justin, called him a “traitor” because Floyd had stuck with Justin during his meltdown when everyone was attacking Bieber.”

The friendship between Floyd and Justin is now over and we won’t be seeing Justin Bieber in the building for Saturday, August 26th fight between Flody and McGregor.