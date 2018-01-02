Now Playing
Posted: January 02, 2018

Justin Timberlake Announces New Album Man of the Woods

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

The follow-up to Justin Timberlake the 20/20 Experience is now set in stone. Timberlake announced to his fans on Instagram that Man of the Woods will be coming next month February 2.

A new song to Justin’s album will be released January 5th . Timberlake said the album was inspired by his wife, son and  “more so than any album I’ve ever written, where I’m from it’s personal”.

Check out the Timberlake post below:

