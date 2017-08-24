By nigelsealy

There is a rumor going around the web that Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake our in talks to perform at the Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on February 4.

We know Jay-Z has a thing with the number 4 so he might just perform at 2018 Super Bowl Halftime.

Justin Timberlake is meant to be coming out with a new album early next year. While nothing has been confirmed just as yet. This is going to be awesome.

We will keep you posted if anything changes.