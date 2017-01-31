Kanye, Drake and Justin Bieber will not attend the Grammys

Although each has received a whole bunch of nominations, they all reportedly agree that the Grammys does not represent young artists or black artists.

West will sit out because “he’s received 21 Grammys, but when he was head-to-head against a white singer, he never won.”

Bieber’s Purpose and Drake’s VIEWS are both up for Album of the Year. Drake was nominated for eight total awards; West got five nods, and Bieber received four.