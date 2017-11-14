Now Playing
Posted: November 14, 2017

Kanye’s Fans Tried to Out-Stream Taylor Swift Fans?

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kanye West fans were streaming his song  “Hey Mama” like crazy to try to counterbalance Taylor Swift’s release of  “Reputation” last Friday.  At least 7,000 fans participated . . . generating around 700,000 streams for Kanye.

They chose  “Hey Mama” because they think Taylor intentionally released her album on the 10th anniversary of the day Kanye’s mom died.  The effort didn’t hit its goal . . . they were aiming for 4 million streams.

 

