Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: June 29, 2017

Kanye is going back on tour!

Comments

Related

View Larger
Kanye is going back on tour!
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 04: Kanye West performs during Puff Daddy and Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at Madison Square Garden on September 4, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Live Nation)
View Larger
Kanye is going back on tour!

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kanye West will resume his tour as soon as early 2018.

Sources tell us Live Nation — which produced the 2016 Saint Pablo Tour — has been in talks with Kanye’s team and says they’re ready to jump as soon as he gives the green light.

Various sources tell us Kanye is physically and mentally back and he’s better than they’ve ever seen him.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation