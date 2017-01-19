Kanye West College Course Waiting List, ‘Black Genius’

There’s a college course on Kanye West at Washington University in St. Louis, and it’s actually NOT about psychosis. It’s called “The Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics,” and it began this week.

The class is full, and there’s a waiting list to get in. The professor is a guy named Jeffrey McCune, and he says the course offers a way for students to “connect issues of politics, race, gender, sexuality, and culture.”