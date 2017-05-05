Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: May 05, 2017

Kanye West Deletes all of his Social Media

Comments

Related

View Larger
Kanye West Deletes all of his Social Media
View Larger
Kanye West Deletes all of his Social Media

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Kanye has been silent for the past couple of months ever since his mental breakdown in November.

Now, Kanye West has officially deleted both his Twitter and Instagram handle which no longer exist.

It apparently comes as a surprise to many because his wife Kim is promoting their joint kids line together.

Below is fans reactions:


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation