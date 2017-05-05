Kanye West Deletes all of his Social Media

Kanye has been silent for the past couple of months ever since his mental breakdown in November.

Now, Kanye West has officially deleted both his Twitter and Instagram handle which no longer exist.

It apparently comes as a surprise to many because his wife Kim is promoting their joint kids line together.

Below is fans reactions:

oh my gosh, kanye west deactivated his twitter pic.twitter.com/PKTvnAQrrW — swish (@yeezuzs) May 5, 2017