Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: July 20, 2017

Kanye West Does a Good Deed for Fan After Injury

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kanye West heard about a fan who suffered a spinal cord injury five years ago, and was paralyzed from the shoulders down.  Doctors said he’d never walk again, but he’s worked hard, and has been able to take steps with a walker.

So Kanye sent him some custom white Yeezy Boosts, along with a note: “You show the world anything is possible.”


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation