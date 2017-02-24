Now Playing
Posted: February 24, 2017

Kanye West droppin’ a makeup line

Kanye West droppin’ a makeup line

Kanye is entering the makeup industry. His sister-in-law Kylie Jenner currently dominates the cosmetic world with Lip Kits, Kyshadows and the newly announced Kylighters that’s in the works.

Kanye’s makeup brand will be called Donda, named after his late mother, Donda.

The line will not only be makeup, but perfumes and lotions.

With a successful fashion line under West’s belt, cosmetics are the natural next step.


