Posted: August 02, 2017

Kanye West filed a $10 million lawsuit against the companies that insured his canceled tour

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kanye West filed a $10 million lawsuit against the companies that insured his canceled tour . . . the one he quit last year when he had a mental breakdown.

He’s accusing them of not paying him out . . . apparently because they don’t think his condition was that serious.  They covered him for “bodily injury or illness” and claim neither of those were reasons for his cancellation.  They’re suggesting that marijuana use was the culprit.

Kanye was hospitalized around Thanksgiving last year, and the lawsuit includes sworn testimony from his doctor that he suffered a debilitating medical condition and couldn’t tour.

You be the judge! Doe she deserve the money?


