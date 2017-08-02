Sign in with your existing account
Kanye West filed a $10 million lawsuit against the companies that insured his canceled tour
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Kanye West filed a $10 million lawsuit against the companies that insured his canceled tour . . . the one he quit last year
when he had a mental breakdown.
He’s accusing them of not paying him out . . . apparently because they don’t think his condition was that serious. They covered
him for “bodily injury or illness” and claim neither of those were reasons for his cancellation. They’re suggesting that
marijuana use was the culprit.
Kanye was hospitalized around Thanksgiving last year, and the lawsuit includes sworn testimony from his doctor that he suffered
a debilitating medical condition and couldn’t tour.
You be the judge! Doe she deserve the money?
