Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: June 14, 2017

Kanye West Links Fashion Designer Nigo in Japan

Comments

Related

View Larger
Kanye West Links Fashion Designer Nigo in Japan
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 04: Kanye West performs during Puff Daddy and Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at Madison Square Garden on September 4, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Live Nation)
View Larger
Kanye West Links Fashion Designer Nigo in Japan
View Larger
Kanye West Links Fashion Designer Nigo in Japan

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Kanye West has been quite these past couple months working on new music. In addition, West is consistently trying to do something different to push the limits when it comes to music and fashion.

West recently teamed with Nigo  who is known for “creating unique street-wear for BAPE, Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream brand”.

Nigo posted a photo alongside Kanye West saying ” Always good to see you Kanye”.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation