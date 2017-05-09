Kanye West Might Be Working on New Music

Kanye West last week deleted all his social media platforms out of nowhere.

According to TMZ, Kanye West is in the process of working on new music. Apparently, Kanye is in Wyoming finding inspiration on top of a mountain.

Kanye who turns 40 next month has been going to Wyoming for the past week getting all the inspiration that he can get.

We will just have to wait and see what Kanye has up his sleeves when he comes out of hiding.