Kanye West Settles Copyright Lawsuit
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Kanye West settles his 2013 lawsuit for his song “New Slaves” against Hungarian composer who was suing Kanye for $2.5 million.
According to
Page Six, West was ” reluctant to testify under oath” and decided to settle the lawsuit outside of court. Presser was suing the rapper for sampling his song “Gyöngyhajú Lány” (“The Girl with Pearly Hair”) for a total of 85 seconds without his permission in his song “New Slaves”. Presser only learned about the use of his song when Kanye “started using it in a promotion campaign” back in 2013.
West lawyer sent Presser an advance for $10,000 “and said Presser had”to consent to West’s unlawful use of the original composition.”
Presser never took the advance and the lawsuit started between the Presser and Kanye.
