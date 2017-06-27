Now Playing
Posted: June 27, 2017

Kanye West Spotted After BET Awards

Kanye West Spotted After BET Awards
Kanye West Spotted After BET Awards

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Kanye West spotted for the first time in a while looking like the old Kanye.

Over the weekend, Kanye was out for Khloe’s 33rd birthday at Blind Dragon and was super pumped up after the Khloe’ s birthday festivities were done. He even took photos gave fist pumps an all.

It seems all is well with Kanye.

Check out the video from TMZ below:

 


