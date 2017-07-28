Now Playing
Posted: July 28, 2017

Kanye West spotted in the Studio With Kid Cudi & Plain Pat

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Kanye West has been very quiet about his upcoming album. But yesterday, Kanye West was spotted at a studio with Kid Cudi & Plain Pat. In addition, Kanye was seen hitting the studio with Migos.

We will just have to wait an see what Kanye comes up.

Check out the photo below.


