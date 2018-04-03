Kanye West Spotted With Producer Rick Rubin

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Kanye West has been working on new music for a while now. West hasn’t had no new music since 2016 when he dropped the Life of Pablo. Rumors have been swirling that Kanye has been in a studio in Wyoming with Drake, Kid Cudi, Drake, Nas and Travis Scott to name a few.

A source told E! that “Kanye loves to escape to Wyoming to record his music because it is peaceful and he can lock up and really focus on getting tracks done” In addition, “He thinks by being at the mountains, he doesn’t have many distractions and can have a more clear sense of direction for his music. That is why he usually escapes there when he is in the zone to get things done.”

On Easter, Kanye West was spotted at producer Rick Rubin house, which lead many to believe that a new Ye album is on it’s way.

See the tweet below: