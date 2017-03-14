Now Playing
Posted: March 14, 2017

Kanye West Suffers A Tragic Lost

Kanye West has been spending a lot of quality time with his family. On Monday, West cousin, Ricky Anderson suffered a tragic lost of his 1 year-old son.

Ricky  said in post “Today was the worst day of my life! I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in Paradise!!! I love you man.”


