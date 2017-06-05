Sign in with your existing account
Kanye West Track With Migos Gets Leaked
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Kanye West has been M.I.A. for the past couple months. But someone named Music Mafia leaked out two Kanye West tracks called
Euro and Hold Tight. The track ‘Hold Tight’ feature Migos and Young Thug. The lyrics for the song talk about race and drugs and it starts off: “ I be acting like I’m white,” “I be sniffing Miley Cyrus with Miley Cyrus“. The second track called Euro which is featured with A$AP Rocky,
Kanye West was recently at a mountaintop to get his groove back musically. The tow songs no longer can be found.
According to
XXL, Pusha T was allegedly their on the mountaintop with Kanye West. But we will have to wait an see if these collabo come to light in a new Kanye West album.
