Kardashians Vandalized, Robbed

The Kardashian DASH store on Melrose in L.A. was vandalized; someone spray painted their glass doors with red paint.

The store is owned by Kim, Khloe and Kourtney.

On top of this, Kendall Jenner was robbed for $200k in jewelry from her home. Cops believe it was an inside job.

What is going on?! In June last year, a man threw a dumbbell with an on fire piece of rag into the store’s window after closing.