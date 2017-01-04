Now Playing
Posted: January 04, 2017

Karrueche responds to chris brown and soulja boy beef

Karrueche responds to chris brown and soulja boy beef

Karrueche is not happy about the drama going down between her ex Chris Brown and Soulja Boy.  After days of watching the two go at each other in her name, (all because Soulja Boy commented on one of her pics with love emojis) she took to Instagram to make her position on the matter known:

You said it, girl. This is one “Twitter beef” we can all live without. Bonus points to young star for shouting out her Emmy Award, LOL.

Watch Karrueche on BET.com’s exclusive How to Rock: Denim, above.


