Katy Perry will host this year’s “MTV Video Music Awards”.
By
Estee
Power 953 News
Katy Perry will
host this year’s
“MTV Video Music Awards”. The show is happening on Sunday, August 27th. She made the announcement on
Twitter.
She said, “I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil
deGrasse Tyson. Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your ‘MOONWOMAN!'”
Katy has FIVE nominations herself . . . including Best Pop Video for
“
Chained to the Rhythm”. She’s also scheduled to perform. More acts will be announced in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.
