Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: July 28, 2017

Katy Perry will host this year’s “MTV Video Music Awards”.

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Katy Perry will  host this year’s  “MTV Video Music Awards”.  The show is happening on Sunday, August 27th.  She made the announcement on  Twitter.

She said, “I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson.  Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your ‘MOONWOMAN!'”

Katy has FIVE nominations herself . . . including Best Pop Video for  Chained to the Rhythm”.  She’s also scheduled to perform.  More acts will be announced in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation