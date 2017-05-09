Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: May 09, 2017

Kehlani Breaks Down During Her Show

Comments

Related

View Larger
Kehlani Breaks Down During Her Show
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Kehlani performs at the Warner Music Group GRAMMY Party at Milk Studios on February 12, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
View Larger
Kehlani Breaks Down During Her Show
View Larger
Kehlani Breaks Down During Her Show

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Kehlani addressed her fans last night during her show that she wasn’t not feeling well and had to cancel her show.

Kehlani posted a message on her Instagram and said:

“Hey guys not sure why blogs are reporting that I had a mental breakdown but mentally I’m f***ing fantastic lol physically tour is EXHAUSTING and people get sick all the time. Please be aware what you spread in regards mental health;”

Her manager David took to twitter to let her fans know that they will be back to business tomorrow night and that the whole bus got sick because of the cold weather.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation