Kehlani Breaks Down During Her Show

Kehlani addressed her fans last night during her show that she wasn’t not feeling well and had to cancel her show.

Kehlani posted a message on her Instagram and said:

“Hey guys not sure why blogs are reporting that I had a mental breakdown but mentally I’m f***ing fantastic lol physically tour is EXHAUSTING and people get sick all the time. Please be aware what you spread in regards mental health;”

Her manager David took to twitter to let her fans know that they will be back to business tomorrow night and that the whole bus got sick because of the cold weather.