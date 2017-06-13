Now Playing
Posted: June 13, 2017

Kehlani Calls Out A Hater During Her Show

Kehlani Calls Out A Hater During Her Show
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Kehlani performs at the Warner Music Group GRAMMY Party at Milk Studios on February 12, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Kehlani Calls Out A Hater During Her Show
Kehlani Calls Out A Hater During Her Show
Kehlani Calls Out A Hater During Her Show

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Kehlani briefly dated Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavs. During her show last night a fan thought it would be funny to yell out his name. Kehlani wasn’t for it an let the fan know.

In a post on Instagram Kehlani said, ” after a year of being tormented, harassed, people sending me death threats/showing up to festivals in jerseys throwing shit at me and chanting names […] I finally stood up for myself. After a year of depression and therapy, moving away to a new city because of it, i FINALLY STOOD UP FOR MYSELF. […] It felt good as hell to do what I did, so bring on whatever you want because I’m proud of myself, my team is proud of me, my mom is proud of me […] oh… and you couldnt last a day in my shoes.”

Check out her post below:


