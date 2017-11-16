R. Kelly Posts Video of “Drunk” Guy, Turns Out He’s Autistic

By Estee

Power 953 News

R. Kelly filmed himself with a fan outside a nightclub in Hollywood recently. He convinced the guy to sing, “I Believe I Can Fly”, then MOCKED him by singing, “I believe that you high . . . smoking on that Percocet.”

Well, it turns out the guy was AUTISTIC, so Kelly posted another video where he said he thought the dude was just drunk, and added that HE was drunk himself, and just joking. He also took the first video down.

But the guy’s family says that apology wasn’t sufficient, and they’re pursuing legal action.