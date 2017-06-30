Now Playing
Posted: June 30, 2017

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Had to Stop Selling Shirts with Musicians’ Images on Them

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Had to Stop Selling Shirts with Musicians' Images on Them
Kendall and Kylie Jenner Had to Stop Selling Shirts with Musicians’ Images on Them

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kendall and Kylie Jenner received a lot of heat yesterday for selling t-shirts featuring iconic musicians like Biggie, Tupac, Ozzy Osbourne and Pink Floyd… but with their OWN images superimposed over them.

They were charging $125 a pop . . . and they never even got permission from the artists or their estates.

Biggie’s mom Voletta Wallace found out and posted an image of “his” shirt with an X through it.  And she called it, “exploitation at its worst!”

And Sharon Osbourne posted a picture of the Ozzy shirt, and said, “Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons.  Stick to what you know . . . lip gloss.”

Long story short, Kendall and Kylie quit selling the shirts, and they apologized, “These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists.”

But Biggie’s mom says this matter isn’t necessarily resolved, which means she might be considering legal action.


