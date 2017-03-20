Now Playing
Posted: March 20, 2017

Kendall Jenner Fires Security Guard After Robbery

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kendall Jenner fired her security guard one day after she was robbed of $200,000 in her own home.

Her fam is upset because when Kendall left for an hour around midnight, someone who was not an invited guest, got inside the house and must have snuck into her room.

Kim’s longtime bodyguard, Pascal, was fired after the Paris robbery because he left the apartment with Kourtney and Kendall right before the invasion.

We’re told there are surveillance cameras in and around the house, and cops are hopeful it will give them a hot lead.


