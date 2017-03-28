Kendrick Lamar Alleged Album Track List Revealed

Kendrick surprised fans last week when he dropped “The Heart Part 4” out of nowhere. Kendrick said on “The Heart Part 4” that “You know what time it is, ante up, this is in forever / Y’all got ’til April the 7th to get y’all shit together“.

Rumor are saying that this might be the track list for Kendrick Lamar next album:

1. Purple Hibiscus – produced by Sounwave & Terrace Martin

2. Counterfeit – produced by Rahki & Taz Arnold

3. Trust Everyone – produced by DJ Dahi, Terrace Martin & Thundercat

4. Delusional (Like You Haven’t) – featuring Anderson .Paak & Anna Wise, produced by Sounwave

5. Product – featuring André Benjamin, produced by Kanye West & Taz Arnold

6. Richard Nixon – produced by LoveDragon

7. None of Your Business – featuring Anna Wise, Kanye West & Q-Tip, produced by DJ Dahi, Kanye West & Sounwave

8. Double Standards – produced by LoveDragon & Rahki

9. If You Had Me, You Lost Me (Interlude) – produced by Flying Lotus & Mono/Poly

10. Commercialized, Failed Experiments – produced by Alchemist, Cardo & Swizz Beatz

11. Ten Steps – featuring Bilal, D’Angelo, & Thundercat, produced by Sounwave & Terrace Martin

12. Paranoia, Is Love Stronger Than Death? – produced by K.L. & LoveDragon

13. Rest in Paradise (Interlude) – produced by Terrace Martin

14. Swim with the Fishes (God Said) – produced by Sounwave & Terrace Martin

We just have to wait an see if this is the track list for the album.