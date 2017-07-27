Kendrick Lamar Brings Out J.Cole As Surprise in Detroit

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

With both rappers being on tour it didn’t not stop J.Cole from making a surprise appearance to the sold out Detroit crowd last night for Kendrick Lamar Damn Tour.

For years, there has been talks about a Kendrick and J.Cole collaborative album but there hasn’t not been on yet.

But with J.Cole surprise appearance for Kendrick Lamar Damn tour could we be getting a joint album once both rappers are done with there tours. Last year, rapper Ab-Soul confirmed that the two have been working on music for a while but we just have to wait an see.

Check out the Cole’s surprise appearance below.