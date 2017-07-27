Sign in with your existing account
Kendrick Lamar Brings Out J.Cole As Surprise in Detroit
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
With both rappers being on tour it didn’t not stop J.Cole from making a surprise appearance to the sold out Detroit crowd
last night for Kendrick Lamar Damn Tour.
For years, there has been talks about a Kendrick and J.Cole collaborative album but there hasn’t not been on yet.
But with J.Cole surprise appearance for Kendrick Lamar Damn tour could we be getting a joint album once both rappers are
done with there tours. Last year, rapper Ab-Soul confirmed that the two have been working on music for a while but we just
have to wait an see.
Check out the Cole’s surprise appearance below.
