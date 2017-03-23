Now Playing
Posted: March 23, 2017

Kendrick Lamar Hints Fourth Album With Mysterious Instagram Post

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Kendrick Lamar took to Instagram today and posted the roman numeral “IV” leading many to think that he might be dropping his fourth album really soon, which would be the follow-up to “To Pimp a Butterfly”.

Kendrick said in an interview about the theming for his fourth album that his main focus “is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork. In “To Pimp a Butterfly” I was addressing the problem but now I’m in a space where I’m not addressing the problem anymore”.

Guess we will wait and see what direction Kendrick Lamar goes with his fourth album .


