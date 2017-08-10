Now Playing
Posted: August 10, 2017

Kendrick Lamar Shares A Epic Moment With Janet Jackson

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Kendrick Lamar finally meets Janet Jackson during his Damn Tour in L.A. and fans of both artist are having a frenzy over the meeting.

With Janet Jackson set to return to the stage next month for the State of The World Tour will Kendrick be making a special guest appearance for her tour.

Check out the post below:

Instagram Photo


