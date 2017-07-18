Now Playing
Posted: July 18, 2017

Kendrick Lamar Surprises Fan With A New Modified Van

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Kendrick Lamar was in Dallas, TX performing to sold out crowd for his DAMN Tour. Before the concert, Kendrick took time to help out his biggest fan.

Her name is Jenn who has quadriplegic but loves music but needed money to get a new modified van.

In a post on Instagram it said “Today we changed her life the way she has changed ours and so many others. We no longer have to worry about that gofundme link in my bio because SHE’S GETTING A NEW MODIFIED VAN COURTESY OF KENDRICK AND TDE. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH, JENN.

Check out the video below.

