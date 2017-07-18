Sign in with your existing account
Kendrick Lamar Surprises Fan With A New Modified Van
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Kendrick Lamar was in Dallas, TX performing to sold out crowd for his DAMN Tour. Before the concert, Kendrick took time to
help out his biggest fan.
Her name is Jenn who has quadriplegic but loves music but needed money to get a new modified van.
VIDEO
In a post on Instagram it said “Today we changed her life the way she has changed ours and so many others. We no longer have
to worry about that gofundme link in my bio because SHE’S GETTING A NEW MODIFIED VAN COURTESY OF KENDRICK AND TDE. WE LOVE
YOU SO MUCH, JENN.
Check out the video below.
