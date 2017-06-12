Kendrick Lamar Teams With Rihanna in “Loyalty” Video

It was a couple of days ago that there were rumors that Rihanna and Kendrick were working on the “Loyalty” video.

Over the weekend, a video surfaced on the internet of behind the scenes of the “Loyalty” video. In the video you see a host of women wearing nothing but there undergarments and moving in seductive position around an a individual who we think might be Kendrick Lamar.

There has been no confirmation from Lamar or Rihanna camp about a video even happening. All we can do is what and see what Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna give us visually with the video for “Loyalty”.

Check out the video below: