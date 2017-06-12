Now Playing
Posted: June 12, 2017

Kendrick Lamar Teams With Rihanna in “Loyalty” Video

Kendrick Lamar Teams With Rihanna in "Loyalty" Video
INGLEWOOD, CA - APRIL 29: In this handout photo provided by The Forum, Kendrick Lamar performs his song'Humble'after joining The Weeknd on stage during the 'Legends of The Fall Tour' on April 29, 2017 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/The Forum via Getty Images)
Kendrick Lamar Teams With Rihanna in “Loyalty” Video
Kendrick Lamar Teams With Rihanna in “Loyalty” Video
Kendrick Lamar Teams With Rihanna in “Loyalty” Video
Kendrick Lamar Teams With Rihanna in “Loyalty” Video
Kendrick Lamar Teams With Rihanna in “Loyalty” Video
Kendrick Lamar Teams With Rihanna in “Loyalty” Video
Kendrick Lamar Teams With Rihanna in “Loyalty” Video

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

It was a couple of days ago that there were rumors that Rihanna and Kendrick were working on the “Loyalty” video.

Over the weekend, a video surfaced on the internet of behind the scenes of the “Loyalty” video. In the video you see a host of women wearing nothing but there undergarments and moving in seductive position around an a individual who we think might be Kendrick Lamar.

There has been no confirmation from Lamar or Rihanna camp about a video even happening. All we can do is what and see what Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna give us visually with the video for “Loyalty”.

Check out the video below:

 


