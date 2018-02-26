Sign in with your existing account
Posted: February 26, 2018
Kendrick Lamar Wants To Be Part of The Next “Black Panther” Movie
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
With the success of
Black Panther making a reportedly $700 million globally already. Now, rapper Kendrick Lamar would like to move away from rapping and have
a role as a villain to the follow up to Black Panther.
In an interview, Lamar said that ” he’s not just interested in a cameo in the next “Black Panther” movie, he wants to play
a villain similar to Michael B. Jordan’s critically acclaimed character Erik Killmonger”.
Kendrick said that Killmonger is a character that is loved and misunderstood villain and if he had the opportunity he would
do a role similar to Michael B. Jordan’s character.
