Posted: February 26, 2018

Kendrick Lamar Wants To Be Part of The Next “Black Panther” Movie

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

With the success of Black Panther making a reportedly $700 million globally already. Now, rapper Kendrick Lamar would like to move away from rapping and have a role as a villain to the follow up to Black Panther.

In an interview, Lamar said that ” he’s not just interested in a cameo in the next “Black Panther” movie, he wants to play a villain similar to Michael B. Jordan’s critically acclaimed character Erik Killmonger”.

Kendrick said that Killmonger is a character that is loved and misunderstood villain and if he had the opportunity he would do a role similar to Michael B. Jordan’s character.

 

