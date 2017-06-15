Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: June 15, 2017

Kendrick Lamar will teach your dog to sit down, be humble

Comments

Related

View Larger
Kendrick Lamar will teach your dog to sit down, be humble
View Larger
Kendrick Lamar will teach your dog to sit down, be humble

By Estee

Power 953 News

This doggie is too cute! The owner is playing Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” and as soon as K-dot says, “Sit Down” the dog actually sits! ha ha ha

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation