Kevin Gates Kept In Jail On Release Day

Kevin Gates who was scheduled to be released today after serving 180 days in jail for kicking a female in 2015 but didn’t get the chance to see freedom.

According to XXL, Gates will “be extradited from Polk County to Cook County in Illinois, where he has a warrant for a felony weapons charge”, from a 2013 gun charge which include aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

We will keep you posted if anything changes.