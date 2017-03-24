Now Playing
Posted: March 24, 2017

Kevin Gates Kept In Jail On Release Day

Kevin Gates Kept In Jail On Release Day
Kevin Gates Kept In Jail On Release Day

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Kevin Gates who was scheduled to be released today after serving 180 days in jail for kicking a female in 2015 but didn’t  get the chance to see freedom.

According to XXL, Gates will “be extradited from Polk County to Cook County in Illinois, where he has a warrant for a felony weapons charge”, from a 2013 gun charge which include  aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

We will keep you posted if anything changes.


