Kevin Hart is Allegedly On A Life Long Curfew With His Wife Eniko

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

Kevin Hart might have won back his wife Eniko but he is now paying the consequence for cheating on his wife.

According to Radar Online, Kevin Hart is on a lifelong curfew and has to report to his wife every two hours on his where abouts and has to be home by 11PM.

A source told Radar Online, Hart “can’t party and let his hair down like he used to because Eniko tracks his every move and makes him 100 percent accountable for wherever he’s been”. In addition, the curfew has no expiration date and he willingly signed up for it because he had no choice.