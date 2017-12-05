Sign in with your existing account
Posted: December 05, 2017
Kevin Hart is Allegedly On A Life Long Curfew With His Wife Eniko
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
Kevin Hart might have won back his wife Eniko but he is now paying the consequence for cheating on his wife.
According to
Radar Online, Kevin Hart is on a lifelong curfew and has to report to his wife every two hours on his where abouts and has to be home
by 11PM.
A source told Radar Online, Hart “can’t party and let his hair down like he used to because Eniko tracks his every move and
makes him 100 percent accountable for wherever he’s been”. In addition, the curfew has no expiration date and he willingly
signed up for it because he had no choice.
