Posted: July 24, 2017

Kevin Hart and Wife, Brush Cheating Rumors Off

By Estee

Power 953 News

Cheating? Kevin Hart? Nahhhhhh… he and his wife are brushing off those rumors.

He and his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, posted a video to IG of the two of them dancing together in casual clothes at home to French Montana‘s “Unforgettable.”

Eniko (who was wearing a simple, tight black maternity dress, a messy bun and no shoes) moved around Kevin (who was rocking a plain white tee, some gym shorts and sneaks) gracefully while he tried to keep up using his dorky moves!

Super cute vid… #DamageControl

 


