Kevin Hart and Wife, Brush Cheating Rumors Off

Cheating? Kevin Hart? Nahhhhhh… he and his wife are brushing off those rumors.

He and his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, posted a video to IG of the two of them dancing together in casual clothes at home to French Montana‘s “Unforgettable.”

Eniko (who was wearing a simple, tight black maternity dress, a messy bun and no shoes) moved around Kevin (who was rocking a plain white tee, some gym shorts and sneaks) gracefully while he tried to keep up using his dorky moves!

Super cute vid… #DamageControl