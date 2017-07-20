Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: July 20, 2017

Kevin Hart Cheating on His Pregnant Wife?

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kevin Hart has a pregnant wife at home.  So what was he doing in a car outside a Miami hotel with a woman who was NOT his pregnant wife?

Earlier in the night, Kevin was partying with the woman at a nightclub, where he was celebrating his 38th birthday.

If this is an affair, it wouldn’t be his first.  His preggo wife actually his MISTRESS at one point.

Kevin responded indirectly.  He posted a  picture of himself looking at his phone and laughing, and it said, “At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the B.S.”

 

 

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation