Kevin Hart Cheating on His Pregnant Wife?

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kevin Hart has a pregnant wife at home. So what was he doing in a car outside a Miami hotel with a woman who was NOT his pregnant wife?

Earlier in the night, Kevin was partying with the woman at a nightclub, where he was celebrating his 38th birthday.

If this is an affair, it wouldn’t be his first. His preggo wife actually his MISTRESS at one point.

Kevin responded indirectly. He posted a picture of himself looking at his phone and laughing, and it said, “At the end of the day, you just gotta laugh at the B.S.”