By Estee

Power 953 News

He says, “The goal of being a mogul is a real one. I want to be a billionaire . . . I’m 38. By the time I’m 45, you guys are going to be telling a completely different story.”

Some of his inspiration came from his mother, who used to watch him “half-ass” it on the school swim team, then walk away from meets with a participation ribbon, while other kids got trophies.

She told him, quote, “You can be great or you can not be great.” From that moment on, he decided that everything he did, he would do with the intent to win the trophy. “The trophy in entertainment is success, it’s ownership, it’s a brand.”