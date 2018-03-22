Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
POWER 95.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's #1 for COMMERCIAL FREE Hip Hop

Posted: March 22, 2018

Kevin Hart doesn’t just want to be a comedian or an actor.  He wants to be the next Oprah or Tyler Perry

Comments

By Estee

Power 953 News

He says, “The goal of being a mogul is a real one.  I want to be a billionaire . . . I’m 38. By the time I’m 45, you guys are going to be telling a completely different story.”

Some of his inspiration came from his mother, who used to watch him “half-ass” it on the school swim team, then walk away from meets with a participation ribbon, while other kids got trophies.

She told him, quote, “You can be great or you can not be great.”  From that moment on, he decided that everything he did, he would do with the intent to win the trophy.  “The trophy in entertainment is success, it’s ownership, it’s a brand.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
Follow POWER 95.3
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation