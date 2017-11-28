Kevin Hart to Host Saturday Night Live

By nigelsealy

Kevin Hart has been through a lot over the past couple months from welcoming his son Kenzo, cheating scandals and now a tour.

Now, Kevin Hart might address all those when he appears on Saturday Night Live on December 16th.

He also in a new movie premiere with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson called Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle which comes out December 20th.

Check out the Saturday Night Live post: