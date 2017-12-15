Kevin Hart Opened Up About Cheating on His Pregnant Wife

By Estee

Power 953 News

Kevin Hart discussed his cheating scandal pretty candidly in a radio interview yesterday.

He said, “It’s beyond irresponsible. There’s no way around it. That’s Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment. That’s not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed you lay in it.”

He added, “You don’t plan to [eff] up. You [eff] up, and then you go, ‘Oh [nuts], I [effed] up.'”

Kevin said he faced it head-on, by making his wife fully aware of the situation and, “hoping she has a heart to where she can forgive me and understand that this is not going to be a reoccurring thing.”

And how’s that working? Well, it’s certainly not all fixed yet.

Kevin said, “It’s a cold house. It’s a very cold house for a minute, and rightfully so.”