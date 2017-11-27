Now Playing
Posted: November 27, 2017

Kevin Hart Shares First Photo of Newborn Son Kenzo

By nigelsealy

Power 953 News

It was just last week Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko welcomed their son Kenzo Hart.

Over the weekend, Kevin Hart posted  the most adorable photos of his son Kenzo.  Even his wife posted a few photos on her Instagram.

Kevin wrote on his Instagram post, “Feeling beyond blessed on this beautiful sunday morning….Morning vibes with my little man.  #Harts  #BabyZo #LiveLoveLaugh ….Wifey gets the amazing Photocred.

Check out the photo’s below from Kevin Hart’s Instagram:

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo


