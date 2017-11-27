Sign in with your existing account
Posted: November 27, 2017
Kevin Hart Shares First Photo of Newborn Son Kenzo
By
nigelsealy
Power 953 News
It was just last week Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko welcomed their son Kenzo Hart.
Over the weekend, Kevin Hart posted the most adorable photos of his son Kenzo. Even his wife posted a few photos on her
Instagram.
Kevin wrote on his Instagram post, “Feeling beyond blessed on this beautiful sunday morning….Morning vibes with my little
man.
#Harts
#BabyZo
#LiveLoveLaugh ….Wifey gets the amazing Photocred.
Check out the photo’s below from Kevin Hart’s Instagram:
