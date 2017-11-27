Kevin Hart Shares First Photo of Newborn Son Kenzo

By nigelsealy

It was just last week Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko welcomed their son Kenzo Hart.

Over the weekend, Kevin Hart posted the most adorable photos of his son Kenzo. Even his wife posted a few photos on her Instagram.

Kevin wrote on his Instagram post, “Feeling beyond blessed on this beautiful sunday morning….Morning vibes with my little man. #Harts #BabyZo #LiveLoveLaugh ….Wifey gets the amazing Photocred.

Check out the photo’s below from Kevin Hart’s Instagram: