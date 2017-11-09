Kevin Spacey Cut From Already Filmed Movie

By Estee

Actor Kevin Spacey’s fall from grace is getting worse — House of Cards actor been dropped from an already finished film after the director decided to remove him because of more sexual abuse allegations.

It’s pretty crazy — The movie titled, “All the Money in the World,” is scheduled for a December 22 release, and the director is reportedly determined to keep that date despite the need for major re-shoots with Spacey’s replacement — legendary actor Christopher Plummer.

The film’s leads, Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams are on board with the move.

More sexual assault accusations came out Wednesday, with a former TV news anchor claiming Spacey grabbed her son’s genitals in 2016.